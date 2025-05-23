KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — A notice informing the decision to classify the death of Teoh Beng Hock as requiring no further action (NFA) was delivered to the late Teoh’s family representative last Tuesday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the notice was issued to the family’s lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh, via letter and email dated May 20 at 3.58 pm.

“The notification was issued by the head of the investigation team, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (Investigation/Legal) deputy chief ACP NorAzizulkifli Mansor,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier today, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in a statement announced that it had directed no further action be taken over Teoh’s death after reviewing all the evidence contained in the investigation paper submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

According to the AGC, their review found insufficient evidence to prove any offence against any individual under the law.

Razarudin further explained that the police referred the investigation paper to the AGC on April 17, following a directive from the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Nov 21 last year.

“The Attorney-General’s Chambers then decided to classify the investigation paper as NFA on May 19,” he said.

In February, media reports stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had confirmed that the government had agreed to reopen the investigation into the case.

Teoh Beng Hock, who was the political secretary to the then Seri Kembangan assemblyman, Ean Yong Hian Wah, was found dead on July 16, 2009, at the Plaza Masalam building after giving a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the 14th floor of the building. — Bernama