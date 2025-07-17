SHAH ALAM, July 17 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has emphasised that the appointment of senior judges to the superior courts must comply with all legal provisions, particularly under Article 122B of the Federal Constitution.

This was among the matters Sultan Sharafuddin emphasised while chairing the 269th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers yesterday.

The meeting had discussed, among other things, appointments for the Chief Justice, President of the Court of Appeal, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as other judges of the superior courts.

In this regard, Sultan Sharafuddin fully supports the statement issued by Istana Negara on July 10 regarding the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint the Chief Justice, President of the Court of Appeal and other key positions in the judiciary, upon the advice of the Prime Minister and after consultation with the Conference of Rulers.

“The process provided for under the Federal Constitution must be carried out transparently and carefully, in order to uphold the rule of law and support the principles of justice that form the core of governance in this country.

“In this connection, all parties are urged to refrain from making any speculation or unfounded accusations without complete and verified facts,” His Royal Highness said in a statement today.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed gratitude that the meeting was conducted smoothly and successfully. — Bernama