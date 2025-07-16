SHAH ALAM, July 16 — Four participants at the eHati motivational programme took off their clothes during an event called Queens Night, Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan revealed today.

He said all four were female.

“The event which took part on one of the days during the programme saw the females at some point be naked, at least by four individuals.

“It was part of the event called Queens Night. In that programme they had two packages, A and B. B was more expensive and ended with Queens Night.

“It was an extra activity and said nudity happened here in an activity called “rebirth” which they claimed was to raise the participants’ spirits,” he told reporters in Shah Alam today.

Hussein said that the programme had participants from all over Malaysia and one of them was from Kedah.

He also said that non-Muslims had also taken part in the event and urged all who have not stepped forward to give their statements or risk being arrested.

“The organiser apparently was trying to organise an event to rediscover yourself. So, participants paid RM6,000 for package A and around RM9,000 for package B. Package B was Queens Night,” he said.

Thus far the police do not have any video recording nor pictures of the event, said Hussein, adding that the organisers weren’t there during Queens Night. They were there during the day.