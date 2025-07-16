KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — A 36-year-old Malaysian tourism agent was reportedly arrested at a restaurant in Sepang yesterday evening for allegedly threatening and assaulting a Malaysian couple while they were in Japan earlier this year.

According to a report in Berita Harian, Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said the arrest was made following a police report lodged by the victims on January 28, after they returned from Japan.

“This case is believed to have been motivated by dissatisfaction over the management of tourist arrangements to Japan,” he was quoted as saying.

The victims are also reportedly tour guides.

The suspect, who is said to be an acquaintance of the couple and operates from a different travel agency, is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, which carries a punishment of imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

“The arrest was made at around 5pm today. A remand application will be submitted to the Sepang Magistrates’ Court tomorrow,” Norhizam was quoted as saying yesterday.

One of the victims, 36-year-old tour guide Noornabilla Azemi, reportedly claimed that the suspect assaulted her by hitting her head against a bed frame and issued death threats during an incident at a friend’s rented house in Japan on January 24.

She alleged that the attack was witnessed by her husband, Mohamad Zhaza Mohamad, 34.

At the time, the couple had reportedly been in Tokyo to lead a Malaysian tour group under a local agency’s assignment.

Noornabilla reportedly said she had known the suspect for two years and had previously accepted guiding jobs from him.

“I did not expect him to resort to violence just because he was unhappy that I had allegedly entered an area in Japan he considered his turf,” she was quoted as saying.

She also reportedly claimed that the suspect assaulted her husband and another Malaysian friend, stole 75,000 yen (approximately RM2,300) in cash, and ordered them to immediately return to Malaysia.