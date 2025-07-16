KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki today offered an apology to the family of Teoh Beng Hock, the political aide who was found dead in 2009 at the anti-graft body’s Selangor office building.

On the 16th anniversary of Teoh’s death, Azam said the MACC acknowledges findings from various investigations over the past 16 years on Teoh’s death, including the police’s latest probe which had been given the “No Further Action” classification by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“Although the latest investigation did not uncover sufficient evidence to charge any individual under the law, the MACC views with utmost seriousness the fact that the late Teoh Beng Hock was found deceased on MACC Selangor premises on 16 July 2009.

“This tragic incident has had a profound impact not only on the deceased’s family but also on all MACC personnel and the nation as a whole,” he said in a statement today.

“In light of this, I, as the Chief Commissioner of the MACC, wish to express my deepest sympathies and extend an apology to the family of the late Teoh Beng Hock for the pain and suffering they have endured over the years,” he added.

Azam noted that the Malaysian government had previously on May 12, 2015 paid RM600,000 as compensation to Teoh’s family, as well as RM60,000 in legal costs as a full and final settlement.

“Nevertheless, as a gesture of compassion, MACC is prepared to provide a goodwill contribution to the late Teoh’s family for the purpose of supporting the welfare and educational needs of his child,” he said.

Azam did not disclose the amount of the proposed goodwill contribution.