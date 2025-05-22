KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has sought to explain its decision to classify the investigation into the 2009 death of political aide Teoh Beng Hock as requiring no further action (NFA).

In a statement, the AGC said it had thoroughly reviewed and examined the investigation papers submitted but found insufficient evidence to support charges against any individuals.

“Upon thorough evaluation of all the evidence, it was found that there is insufficient evidence to prove any offence against any individual under the law.

“Therefore, the instruction given is for no further action to be taken in relation to this investigation paper,” the AGC said.

The announcement has drawn criticism from Teoh’s family and their lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh, who urged the AGC to clarify its decision.

Teoh Beng Hock who was a political aide to a Selangor state executive councillor, was found dead on July 16, 2009, after falling from the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam following an overnight interrogation by MACC officers. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Ramkarpal had earlier questioned whether the AGC’s conclusion meant there was no evidence of wrongdoing, despite a 2014 Court of Appeal ruling implicating Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers as potential suspects.

An inquest into his death returned an open verdict, but the 2014 Court of Appeal decision stated that Teoh’s death was caused by the actions of “one or more unknown persons,” including MACC officials.

Teoh’s sister, Teoh Lee Lan, voiced her family’s disappointment with the outcome of the latest investigation.

After Pakatan Harapan’s 2018 electoral victory, the Cabinet agreed to reopen the case, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim promised to conclude investigations within two years.

Two prior investigations in 2011 and 2015 were also classified as NFA. In 2023, the High Court ordered the police to complete the delayed investigation. However, with the case now marked as NFA again, Teoh’s family maintains their quest for answers remains unresolved.