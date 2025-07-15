PETALING JAYA, July 15 — The founders of eHati International Sdn Bhd, Diyana Tahir and Rahim Shukor, were reportedly arrested today after providing their statements to the police.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the couple’s lawyer Datuk M Reza Hassan said they were arrested under Sections 294 and 509 of the Penal Code, which pertain to obscene acts and insulting the modesty of others.

He said they were also being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for offensive behaviour.

FMT further reported that Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed both the arrests.

According to the report, the couple’s residence was also raided.

The case is linked to a marriage motivation programme organised by eHati in Shah Alam between September 27 and 30 last year.

In a statement issued earlier today, Diyana and Rahim denied that their programmes contravened Islamic principles.

They said the allegations were based on misleading and unverified claims circulated on social media.

The couple also dismissed allegations that their sessions included rituals from other religions, and said that their modules used hypnotherapy, breathwork and Neuro-Linguistic Programming.

They further said that a drink featured in the programme was made from raw cocoa, honey and natural spices, and did not contain any banned or hallucinogenic substances.