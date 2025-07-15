IPOH, July 15 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s position as Prime Minister is strong and will not be affected by any efforts to undermine him, including through ‘Himpunan Turun Anwar’ rally scheduled to be held in the federal capital on July 26.

Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim said the Prime Minister continues to command the support of the majority of Members of Parliament in the Unity Government.

“Attempts to challenge the prime minister’s position through rallies have no impact on the current political stability and lack clear direction.

“It is merely an effort to stir unrest, causing public anxiety without offering any constructive solutions,” he told a press conference after opening the Tambun Parliamentary Constituency Islamic Arts Carnival and Mahabbah MADANI Night at the Al-Amin Mosque compound here, last night.

Muhammad Kamil, who is also the Political Secretary to the Minister of Finance, said he remains confident the people are now more discerning in their judgment and will not be easily swayed by rallies orchestrated by opposition leaders.

“However, we continue to uphold the principles of democracy and do not obstruct their right to assemble as guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.

He said the government is now focused on efforts to stabilise the cost of living, boost investor confidence and ensure more effective policy delivery for the benefit of the people.

Regarding the carnival, Muhammad Kamil said that the two-day event, which began last Saturday, attracted over 10,000 visitors.

He said the main objective of the event was to strengthen the role of agencies in promoting Islamic and spiritual activities in the community, while fostering the spirit of “hijrah”. — Bernama