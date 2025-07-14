SUNGAI PETANI, July 14 — The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has advised the public, particularly those in coastal areas, to remain vigilant following reports of large waves off Tanjung Dawai beach.

Kedah JBPM Operations Division assistant director Senior Fire Officer I Azhar Mohamad said water recreational activities such as swimming and fishing should be temporarily postponed.

“Avoid going to the beach, high ground near the shore or rocky areas during high tide or strong waves.

“I urge parents to monitor their children and not let them play near the beach,” he told Bernama tonight.

He added that all traders and nearby residents should also be aware of the current situation and be prepared for the possibility of seawater overflow.

“Comply with all safety instructions issued by the authorities. In case of an emergency, call 999 or report to the nearest fire station,” he said.

A video showing large waves in Kampung Huma, Tanjung Dawai, went viral yesterday.

The video has prompted concern among netizens, as the waves were seen striking areas close to residents’ homes. — Bernama