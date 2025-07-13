JOHOR BARU, July 13 — The Johor government is optimistic that ongoing trade negotiations between the federal government and the United States will yield mutually beneficial outcomes, said Lee Ting Han.

The state Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman said a positive outcome was crucial for Johor.

“Johor is directly impacted by the coming trade tariffs as we are among the biggest export contributors in petrochemicals, semiconductors, electrical and electronic goods, and furniture to the US.

“At present, it’s a wait-and-see situation for us before the deadline next month.

“We hope that the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) can deliver some good news after their negotiations with their US counterparts,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia’s (ACCCIM) 79th annual general meeting at the Thistle Hotel here today.

Miti is currently in talks with US trade representatives to address unresolved issues, clarify the scope and impact of the announced tariffs, and work towards concluding the negotiations.

The US is expected to impose a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Malaysian exports, set to take effect on August 1.

Lee said the state government would refrain from making further comments until after the tariffs are implemented.

“It’s still early for the state government to comment further on this issue.

“Depending on the outcome of the negotiations, we will address the tariff’s impact with the various industries in the state,” he said.

On the issue of inflation in Johor, Lee said it was being addressed as a preventive measure led by the menteri besar.

He said Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi had taken public concerns seriously and was proactive in tackling the matter.

“For Onn Hafiz, prevention is better than cure. He also doesn’t want to see inflation becoming a major issue once the Johor Baru–Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) and the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) are completed.

“With that, the menteri besar has also tasked the state government with developing strategies to curb the rising cost of living,” he said.