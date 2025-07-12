KUANTAN, July 12 — A teacher was killed in a collision with a lorry along Jalan Besar Jengka 20, Maran, earlier today.

Maran police chief Supt Wong Kim Wai said the victim, Nurfarah Izyan Ismail, 28, who taught at Sekolah Menengah Agama Al-Basriah in Jerantut, died at the scene of the 9.30 am crash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nurfarah Izyan was driving a Perodua Myvi home to Sungai Gau, Temerloh, from the school when the accident occurred.

“It is believed that she lost control of her vehicle and veered into the opposite lane before colliding with a lorry carrying four individuals,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 51-year-old driver of the Isuzu lorry sustained a fractured thigh, while two assistants, aged 25 and 43, suffered minor injuries. Another assistant, 53, was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama