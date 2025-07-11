TANAH MERAH, July 11 — Umno has held discussions with relevant parties regarding the upcoming Sabah state election, although no final decision has been made yet.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said preparations for the Sabah state election had already begun last year as part of the party’s readiness efforts.

“We have held discussions, but no final decision has been made yet. In fact, we have been on standby and making preparations since last year to face the Sabah state election,” he told reporters after officiating the Tanah Merah Umno Division delegates’ meeting here today.

Also present were Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly is scheduled for automatic dissolution on November 11, paving the way for the 17th Sabah state election.

In the 16th Sabah state election held in 2020, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), won 17 seats, Barisan Nasional (BN) secured 14 seats, and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) captured seven seats — together securing enough seats to form the new state government. — Bernama