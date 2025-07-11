KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — A 55-year-old Malaysian national named Fauzey Awang was among three victims of the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry disaster whose identities were confirmed yesterday, after nine days of search and rescue operations.

The Malaysian citizen was found in the waters off Perancak Beach, Bali, wearing blue jeans, a black and red checkered shirt, and Converse shoes.

His body was among those brought to Blambangan Regional Hospital in Banyuwangi for forensic identification procedures conducted by the National Police's Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team.

The first victim, listed as casualty number 41, was identified as Novan Hardiansyah, a 14-year-old resident of Singojuruh, Banyuwangi, whose body was discovered on Wednesday near Pebuahan Beach wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

The second identified victim, casualty number 43, was Sofian Wibowo, an 18-year-old from Banjarnegara, Central Java, found at night in the waters off Perpat Sembulungan Beach, also wearing a black shirt and blue denim shorts.

The search and rescue operation, led by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), has been ongoing for nine days involving multiple government agencies, military and police units, state-owned enterprises, and local fishing communities working together despite challenging weather conditions.

The Indonesian Navy's KRI Spica 934 has employed detection equipment to measure underwater currents and scan objects on the seabed, obtaining visual images of an object at a depth of approximately 49-52m that measures 67.4m in length and 12m in width.

Search teams noted highly variable current conditions in the area, with currents reaching speeds exceeding 3 knots when attempting to lower cameras deeper, significantly complicating further scanning procedures.

As of the latest report, 45 of the 65 victims from the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry disaster have been located, with 30 people found alive and 15 confirmed dead, while search operations continue for the remaining 20 missing passengers.