KLUANG, July 11 — Johor police are investigating a 37-year-old man after his niece accused him of raping her at his house in Taman Matahari here two years ago.

The niece who is now a Form Five student filed a police complaint last Saturday.

“The victim, who is now 17-years-old, stated that she was raped by the suspect, who is her uncle, when she was staying overnight at the his house.

“The suspect raped the victim while she was sleeping. The victim also never told her family as she was afraid,” Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said in a media statement.

Bahrin said the suspect had no previous criminal record and also tested negative for drug abuse.

He said the suspect is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape and has been remanded for five days starting today.