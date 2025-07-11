PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that the decision to appoint Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan to perform the duties and functions of the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability and the Minister of Economy, respectively, is not due to a lack of suitable candidates within the government.

He stated that the government is not short of replacement candidates, emphasising that permanent appointments must be made in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

“There is no need to rush. Some people are saying that the government does not have (credible) candidates to appoint, so it has to rely on acting ministers. That’s not true.

“They (Amir Hamzah and Johari) are simply covering these roles until new appointments are made. It’s unfortunate when opposition MPs can’t understand that,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Ar-Rahim here today.

Anwar urged all parties to give Amir Hamzah and Johari the space to carry out their responsibilities effectively without interference.

Chief Secretary to the Government, who also serves as the Cabinet secretary, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, today announced that Johari has been entrusted with the responsibilities and functions of the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, effective immediately. The appointment was conveyed during the Cabinet meeting on July 9.

On May 28, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced his resignation as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, effective July 4.

Meanwhile, on June 27, Shamsul Azri announced that Amir Hamzah will assume the duties and functions of the Economy Minister, effective immediately, following Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s resignation effective June 17.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi resigned after failing to retain their positions as PKR deputy president and vice president, respectively, in the party elections in May. — Bernama