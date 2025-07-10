KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A 30-year-old man has been arrested by police in Tawau for allegedly committing sexual assault against a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

The incident occurred when the teenage victim was walking home from school and was approached by the suspect driving a four-wheel drive vehicle.

According to Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin, the suspect initially asked the victim for directions before engaging in indecent behaviour and exposing himself.

The shocked victim immediately fled to a nearby residential area to escape from the suspect.

Concerned for her safety, the victim later went to the nearest police station to file a report about the incident.

A police team from the Bombalai Police Station was deployed to track down and arrest the suspect following the report.

The 30-year-old man was successfully apprehended at a house in the Merotai area of Tawau, with no illegal items found during a body search.

The suspect and the seized four-wheel drive vehicle have been brought to the Tawau IPD for further investigation under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792).