GEORGE TOWN, July 9 — A 7.4m-long steel trolley track bearing the words “Barrow Steel” and the date “1895” has been uncovered during sidewalk works near Fort Cornwallis, facing the seafront here.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who visited the site today, said the tracks were believed to have been used by trolley carts to transport goods, rations and ammunition.

According to a map showing the original alignment of the tracks, they ran across the Esplanade field, circled the fort, and linked the Esplanade’s barracks and storage depots with Penang’s port facilities along the eastern shoreline.

The year ‘1895’ emblazoned on the track. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Chow said it is believed the trolleys were used to move goods to ships at the pier.

“This is an unexpected find, so after discovering this, we contacted the national heritage department,” he told reporters at the site.

He said the department sent officers to inspect the site this morning, accompanied by representatives from the George Town Conservation Development Corporation (GTCDC) and the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow shows an old map of the trolley tracks. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He clarified that the tracks were not located in Fort Cornwallis’ moat, but were uncovered by the project team restoring the moat during adjacent sidewalk works.

“The project team thinks this is a priceless find, as it is a relic from the pre-war era, used both before and during the war,” he said.

He added that the tracks were also believed to have been used by the Japanese army to transport goods and firearms during the Japanese Occupation in World War II.

“The recommendation now is to restore it so that it’s not buried and covered up,” he said.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow examines the tracks that were uncovered. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He said the exposed section of the track could be preserved and turned into an open-air exhibit.

He cited ancient pathways displayed under thick glass surfaces in Guangzhou as an example Penang could emulate.

The National Heritage Department and the project team will study how best to preserve the find.

“The team will need to further study the origins and history of the tracks,” he said.

The 7.4m track will be preserved as an open-air public display. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The tracks were first discovered on June 26 during sidewalk and kerb works outside the northwest bastion of Fort Cornwallis.

A similar segment was also unearthed inside the fort’s courtyard in 2017 and has been preserved.

Chow said the two discoveries have helped reconstruct the likely route of a light railway loop that once served as a military supply line.