KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The father and son suspected of being involved in the murder of an e-hailing driver are believed to have repeatedly abused the victim, said Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail.

He added that this is following injuries found on the victim’s body, besides those caused by an accident.

“Further investigations found that the injuries on the victim’s body resulted from an accident and continuous abuse by the two suspects... no connection to Ah long (loan sharks),” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim is believed to be in debt to the suspects.

Yesterday, Mohd Azam was reported to have said that the father and son, aged 73 and 36, were arrested between June 26 and 28, after a post-mortem examination of the victim found that there were elements of crime involved.

Police received information regarding the death of the 37-year-old man at the suspects’ house in Taman Pandan Perdana, Ampang, from Kuala Lumpur Hospital medical personnel at 7.16 pm on June 22.

A post-mortem conducted at Ampang Hospital on June 23 found that there were criminal elements, with the victim’s cause of death being a bacterial infection in the muscles due to injuries to the skin and bones.

The suspects, both unemployed, were on remand for 14 days from June 27 until Thursday to assist in the investigation of the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama