KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa yesterday launched the KL Creative and the Merdeka 118 Community Grants programme to support creative and cultural projects in Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post, Dr Zaliha said the grants programme represents a policy investment that brings together cultural values, people’s creativity, and the city’s economic potential.

“It offers an opportunity for anyone, regardless of background, to contribute to shaping a more inclusive and vibrant identity for Kuala Lumpur.

“Through this initiative, we are creating space for the people from all walks of life to help shape the face and soul of Kuala Lumpur. This is the true strength of a city, when its citizens become the drivers of change,” she added.

Dr Zaliha said that physical development without culture would leave the city of Kuala Lumpur dry and soulless for its people, echoing a quote often cited by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from Mark Twain (during his visit to Washington, DC): “Impressive and modern building, but culturally barren.” — Bernama