CYBERJAYA, July 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has received a RM10,000 compound payment from Mohamad Shafiq Abdul Halim, who was penalised for uploading offensive content on TikTok on March 31, which touched on racial and religious sensitivities.

In a statement today, MCMC said the enforcement action was taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588], following an investigation and with the approval of the Attorney General’s Chambers for the compound to be issued.

“MCMC takes a serious view of the misuse of digital platforms to spread content that incites racial or religious tensions or disrespects national institutions.

“Social media users are reminded to remain ethical, respectful, and responsible in the content they post or share,” it said.

MCMC also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe, regulated, and conducive cyberspace that supports national unity and social harmony. — Bernama