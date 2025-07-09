BANGKOK, July 9 — A 26-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport here on Wednesday for suspected links to an online gambling network and money laundering activities.

Superintendent of Don Mueang Immigration Checkpoint, Pol. Col. Adisak Panya, said authorities had received intelligence regarding the arrival of a suspect wanted under an arrest warrant in connection with a well-known gambling website.

Adisak said an investigative team was dispatched to wait at the aircraft’s gate exit for the suspect, who was entering Thailand via Don Mueang Airport.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Malaysian national holding a Malaysian passport, had arrived from Kuala Lumpur and was arrested upon arrival at the international arrivals hall.

“The suspect was wanted under a warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on charges related to an online gambling network and money laundering,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The suspect will be investigated for conspiring to operate online gambling without permission, conspiring with two or more individuals to commit the offence of money laundering, and committing money laundering as a result of such conspiracy and joint action,” he said.

Adisak said the suspect is also the owner of a company allegedly used as a channel to circulate funds from the gambling website, with annual transactions reportedly exceeding 11.52 billion baht.

He was later handed over to the Technology Crime Suppression Division 2 (TCSD 2) for further legal action. — Bernama