JOHOR BARU, July 9 — The Johor government, in collaboration with the federal government, will continue engaging with investors and companies in the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) to implement more competitive minimum wages, including a target of RM4,000 for fresh graduates.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the matter is currently being refined through the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC).

“This is a strategic move to ensure the welfare of local workers and attract high-quality talent to contribute to Johor’s economic development,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He also highlighted that clean water supply remains a priority for the state government, expressing appreciation for federal support in approving new infrastructure projects to increase treated water distribution capacity, especially in strategic areas like the JS-SEZ.

“Meanwhile, the long-term plan to develop large-scale raw water resources to meet 2,000 million litres per day by 2060 demonstrates Johor’s commitment to ensuring sustainable water supply for residents and industries,” he added.

Onn Hafiz affirmed that the state government will continue to ensure smooth, transparent and impactful implementation for the benefit of all Johor residents.

“May these efforts be eased by Allah SWT and may the ambitious goals outlined in the Maju Johor 2030 Agenda be fully realised, driving Johor towards balanced, sustainable and inclusive development, InsyaAllah,” he said. — Bernama