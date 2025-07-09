PETALING JAYA, July 9 — Two suspects in the murder of university student Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara in Cyberjaya will be brought before the Sepang Magistrates’ Court tomorrow to face charges of murder and abetment.

Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said both suspects — a male and a female — will be charged under Section 302 and Section 108 (read together with Section 302) of the Penal Code, respectively.

“The Sepang police headquarters has completed its investigation into the murder, and the investigation paper was referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on July 9.

“The AGC has given instructions to charge the male suspect with murder and the female suspect with abetting the act,” he said in a statement today.

Norhizam added that two other suspects who were previously arrested were granted bonds under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code and later released to serve as prosecution witnesses.

Maniishapriet, a student at the University of Cyberjaya, was found dead in her condominium unit by a friend on June 24.

She had been living with five housemates, who had returned to their hometowns for the holidays on June 21.

An autopsy concluded that she died from blunt force trauma to the head. There was no evidence of sexual assault.