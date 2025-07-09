KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today underscored the need for Asean to stay united and resilient amid growing global instability, calling on member states to reinforce Asean Centrality as the region’s guiding principle.

Delivering his opening remarks at the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings here, Anwar said Asean must remain the region’s primary anchor for dialogue and cooperation, while continuing to offer value to its Dialogue Partners.

“Asean Centrality must be our North Star, as reflected in the continuous strengthening and innovation of Asean-led institutions.

“We must remain the region’s primary anchor for dialogue, just as our Dialogue Partners must continue to find value in engaging with us,” he said. — Bernama

MORE TO COME