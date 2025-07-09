KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is committed to enhancing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in the country’s healthcare system.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this was in response to today’s public health challenges, including urbanisation, dual disease burdens, and unequal access, which required new, evidence-based and technology-driven approaches.

“AI is not a replacement for humans, but a catalyst for early prevention, efficient resource utilisation and more equitable services,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He said initial steps had already begun, with 80 clinics using a cloud-based Clinical Clinic Management System (CCMS), 230 clinics and 22 hospitals adopting Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) developing AI models for Covid-19, diabetic retinopathy, and leprosy.

“Currently, the NIH is developing a Trusted Research Environment (TRE) as a secure and collaborative cloud-based analytics platform.

“This transformation cannot be driven by the government alone. It requires the involvement of all, especially researchers, practitioners and policymakers. Together, we can make it a success,” he added. — Bernama