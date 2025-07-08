SHAH ALAM, July 8 — Reconstruction and repair works on homes damaged in the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion in Subang Jaya have begun and are progressing ahead of schedule, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

He said the positive development has seen 22 to 24 per cent of the rebuilding and repair work completed so far, involving homes in Taman Putra Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baharu, according to a report by Bernama today.

“As of now, based on assessments by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU), three homes in Taman Putra Harmoni will be rebuilt, while 46 units will undergo repairs. The remaining 46 are in the final phase of structural and crack-point testing.

“In Kampung Kuala Sungai Baharu, 17 homes were affected — 11 will be rebuilt, and six repaired,” he said during a briefing on the Putra Heights incident at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today.

Regarding compensation claims for house repairs, Amirudin said residents of Taman Putra Harmoni have filed claims amounting to RM458,440.50, while residents of Kampung Kuala Sungai Baharu have submitted claims totalling RM884,934 to date.

He added that all affected residents have until October 27 to submit their claim documents to the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), which is facilitating the process.

“Following the assessment, the state government will propose to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to raise the repair cost ceiling from RM30,000 to RM60,000, taking into account the cost of roof tiling and the replacement of fittings such as water tanks,” he said.