KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Police are tracking down a group of cyclists suspected of obstructing a bus route at Kilometre 23 of the Kuala Selangor–Kuala Lumpur road, heading towards Sungai Buloh, just past the Batu Arang traffic lights.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Superintendent Azaharudin Tajudin said the authorities were alerted to a viral video of the incident on Facebook at around 5pm yesterday, according to a report by Harian Metro today.

He said the footage showed an encounter between a bus driver and a group of cyclists.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred at 9.35am the day before, when the group was heading towards Sungai Buloh.

“They were believed to be riding in a large group along the left side of the road and obstructing the bus’s path,” he said when contacted today.

Azaharudin added that the case is being investigated under Rule 42(3) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for riding bicycles in parallel.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward to assist the investigation by contacting the Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-32891222 or the nearest police station.

“The public is also reminded to adhere to traffic regulations and to respect the comfort and safety of other road users,” he added.