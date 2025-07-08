KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Police are searching for a temple priest who allegedly molested a 27-year-old female devotee in Sepang on July 4.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the offence was allegedly committed at a Hindu temple in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi.

“The suspect is an Indian national who was temporarily filling the position because the temple’s resident priest is currently abroad,” Norhizam said in a statement today.

“The suspect’s modus operandi was allegedly to sprinkle holy water on the victim’s face and body before proceeding to molest her,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for outrage of modesty, which is punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years, a fine, whipping, or any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

Police have urged those with information about the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Sathiyan Balrajoo, at 013-206 0771 or the Sepang police headquarters at 03-8777 4222.

In an Instagram post on Monday, a local Indian actress and host alleged that a temple priest approached her while she was praying and offered to give her a protective string and blessings.

The actress alleged that the priest then led her to his office and began touching her inappropriately after splashing what he claimed was holy water on her.

She confirmed that she lodged a police report on July 4, further alleging that the priest had already fled the temple by the time she informed the temple management.