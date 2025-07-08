KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Just days after being released from prison for threatening to kill his wife, a factory operator was once again hauled to court — this time for assaulting his son.

The accused, Mohd Samsul Tumiran, 45, pleaded guilty at the Yong Peng Magistrates’ Court today to charges of kicking his son in the stomach and hitting him on the head, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

Magistrate Arun Noval Dass sentenced him to five months in prison.

According to the charge, the father of four was accused of intentionally causing injury to his 18-year-old son in front of a business centre in Sri Gading at around 1pm on July 5.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same code.

According to the case facts, the victim lodged a police report stating that the accused had approached him to collect a motorcycle key.

However, the situation quickly escalated when the accused suddenly kicked him in the stomach and struck his head before leaving the scene.

Acting on the report, police arrested the accused at around 11am on July 6 to assist in the investigation.

The victim was later taken to hospital, where examinations confirmed injuries to his head and body.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Firdaus Ruslan, while the accused was represented by Tan Song Yan from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

On February 26, the Batu Pahat Magistrates’ Court had sentenced the accused to seven months in prison after he pleaded guilty to injuring and threatening his 45-year-old wife.

He had assaulted her after she reportedly refused to give him RM800 as a down payment for a car he intended to purchase.