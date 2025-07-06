PAGOH, July 6 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reportedly dismissed claims that PAS is attempting to undermine his leadership of the Opposition coalition.

Muhyiddin said the Islamist party, including its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, remained supportive of his role at the helm of PN.

“In the last meeting several months ago to discuss PN matters, Hadi said he supported me as PN chairperson,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

Muhyiddin also revealed he had previously suggested that PAS take over the PN leadership as part of a rotational system.

“I said it would be good for PAS to take over, take turns so that PAS is the PN chair... But they did not want it.”

“They said ‘no, Tan Sri should continue’,” he added, referring to himself as the chairman.

Last month, Malaysiakini reported that PAS had allegedly proposed a restructuring of PN to give Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin greater operational authority.

This involved setting up an executive committee led by the Opposition Leader to manage PN’s day-to-day operations, while the presidents of component parties Bersatu, PAS Gerakan, and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party would remain in the PN Supreme Council.

The report also claimed that Hamzah is being lobbied as the pact’s prime minister candidate in the next general election.

However, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan then denied any such proposal.

Last week, Hamzah also denied any rift within PN and its lynchpin Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, saying critics were merely trying to divide the two.

Hamzah denied any move to oust Muhyiddin from leading the pact and party, saying it would be foolish for anyone to plan an ouster without discussing the succession plan with him.



