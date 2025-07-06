DHAKA, July 6 — Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Rtd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has reportedly dismissed claims that the recent deportation of suspected extremists from Malaysia indicated the presence of terrorist activity in the country.

Speaking to reporters today, Chowdhury insisted there was no evidence of militant operations within Bangladesh — alleging that any such allegations could be used to apply external pressure or stigmatise the country.

“There is no militant activity in Bangladesh. With your cooperation, we’ve rooted out militancy,” he was quoted saying by Dhaka-based broadsheet The Daily Star.

Chowdhury said Malaysia’s claim of a radical militant movement was still being verified, and that no official communication had confirmed the individuals were involved in militancy.

“Our foreign ministry has already issued a press release clarifying the situation. As far as we know, three individuals were deported due to overstaying their visas," he reportedly said.

When asked if Bangladesh had formally sought clarification from Malaysia, he said communication was ongoing through diplomatic channels and reiterated that there were no signs of Islamic State or similar groups operating locally.

He pointed out that the absence of militant-related news coverage reflected the situation on the ground.

Last week, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the police arrested 36 Bangladeshi citizens who were found to be directly involved in a “radical militant movement” centred on extremist beliefs and terrorism ideology.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail then revealed that a group of Bangladeshi nationals linked to IS used social media platforms to spread propaganda and recruit members from within Malaysia’s migrant worker community.

He said the police’s special branch first detected the group through a number of Facebook accounts actively sharing IS-related content, all traced back to internet protocol (IP) addresses originating in Malaysia.

Khalid said members paid RM500 annually to the Bangladesh “radical militant movement” in membership fees.

The police also have detected between 100 and 150 individuals who are involved in the WhatsApp group.



