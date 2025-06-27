KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The police arrested 36 Bangladesh citizens this week, who were found to be directly involved in a “radical militant movement” centred on extremist beliefs and terrorism ideology, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated today.

Saifuddin said the police’s planned security operations had started from April 24 with three phases of arrests in Selangor and Johor.

Out of the 36 nabbed, Saifuddin said five of them have been identified as being involved with the Penal Code’s Chapter VIA (which covers offences relating to terrorism).

The five have been charged at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam and Johor Bahru.

As for the rest who were arrested, 15 have been issued orders for deportation, and the remaining 16 are under further investigation over their involvement in this militant movement, Saifuddin said.

“The Special Branch team’s intelligence and coordinated action revealed that this group brought in extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country,” Saifuddin said in a statement today.

He added that the police had also found that this group had created recruitment cells within their community for the purposes of indoctrination of radical beliefs, collecting funds for terrorism activities and to topple the legitimate government in their country of origin.

Saifuddin stressed that Malaysia will not become a place of shelter or a place for subversive elements by any foreign extremist movements.

He said the police’s action proves the government is very serious and will not compromise against any elements that can threaten national security.

He said the success of this operation has shown the efficiency and professionalism of Malaysia’s security forces — especially the police — in ensuring the country’s sovereignty, harmony and public peace.

He said the Home Ministry will continue to strengthen intelligence capabilities and increase enforcement, besides working together with both domestic and foreign security agencies to ensure Malaysia remains peaceful, stable and free from threats of terrorism.

“Any attempts to make Malaysia a base for militant operations or transit centre for extremism movements will be tackled with firm, quick and effective action,” he said.