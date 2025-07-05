RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today to attend the 17th Brics Leaders’ Summit hosted by Brazil.

The aircraft carrying Anwar and his delegation landed at the Galeão Air Force Base (BAGL) at 5.41am local time (4.41pm Malaysian time) after a 12-hour flight from Paris where the premier completed his two-day official visit.

Anwar was received by Acting Head of Mission of the Malaysian embassy in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, Datuk Mohammad Ali Selamat; Secretary of Trade Promotion, Science, Technology, Innovation and Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Laudemar Gonçalves de Aguiar Neto, and other Brazilian officials.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is here at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

He is being accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Minister of Transport Anthony Loke; Miri Member of Parliament Chiew Choon Man; and Paya Besar Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

Malaysia’s participation in the 17th Brics Leaders’ Summit is in its capacity as Brics Partner Country and Chair of Asean 2025.

The Summit will mark the first gathering of Heads of State and Government from Brics Member and Partner Countries.

Malaysia officially attained Brics Partner Country status on January 1, 2025.

Hours after arriving in the coastal city, Anwar is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Brics Business Forum, alongside the Brazilian president.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will deliver National Statements on “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic–Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence” and “Environment, COP30 and Global Health” sessions.

The intervention reflects Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to strengthening multilateralism and amplifying the voice and interests of developing countries.

In its capacity as Chair of Asean 2025, Malaysia will seek to promote stronger engagement between Asean and Brics, with the aim of advancing regional cooperation, deepening economic partnerships, and contributing to collective efforts toward a more equitable and sustainable global economy.

During his three-day stay here, Anwar is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Brics Member and Partner Countries.

He is also expected to engage with Brazilian and Malaysian companies.

The Brics group — which serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries of the Global South and collaboration across diverse sectors — was initially established by Brazil, Russia, India and China.

It later expanded with the inclusion of South Africa in 2011, followed by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2023, and Indonesia in 2024.

Malaysia, as well as Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda and Uzbekistan, were accepted as Brics partner countries. — Bernama