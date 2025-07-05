LARUT, July 5 – The Opposition reportedly plans to raise concerns over the Kota Madani smart city project in the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting on July 21, citing potential long-term financial burdens.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the initiative, launched by the government in Putrajaya last month, must be scrutinised to prevent adverse impacts on future generations.

“We will bring this up in Parliament. We don’t want today’s government decisions to become tomorrow’s burden,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Hamzah questioned the necessity of such a large-scale development given the country’s current fiscal situation, comparing it to previous government housing projects that did not create long-term debt.

“We shouldn’t just roll out a mega project that ends up being unaffordable. Our national debt has already surpassed RM1 trillion,” he said.

He argued that building an entire city under current financial constraints risks prioritising short-term interests over national welfare.

Hamzah also responded to calls urging him to table an emergency motion in Parliament over the appointment of judges, amid mounting public criticism.

He stressed that judicial appointments must reflect fairness and transparency to ensure the integrity of the legal system.

“I don’t want there to be a perception that anyone appointed to replace the current Chief Justice is being selected to serve the prime minister’s interests,” he added.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched Kota Madani megaproject in Putrajaya, worth RM4 billion and set to be constructed in Presint 19.

Occupying 41.28 hectares, the project developed by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd (PjH) under a public-private partnership model will offer 10,000 high-density vertical residential units to house more than 30,000 residents.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to begin this September and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.





