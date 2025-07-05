PARIS, July 5 — The signing of an agreement between AirAsia and Airbus for the purchase of A321XLR aircraft will further strengthen the airline's operational capabilities for short- and medium-haul routes, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking after witnessing the signing ceremony here yesterday, Anwar said the acquisition will not only enable the airline to expand its network but also support Malaysia’s aspiration to emerge as a leading aviation hub in Asia.

AirAsia is buying US$12.25 billion (RM51.72 billion) worth of long-range Airbus 321XLR aircraft, with deliveries confirmed by 2028.

The low-cost carrier inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus in Paris yesterday for 50 A321XLRs with conversion rights for another 20 A321XLRs, the new fleet of which are targeted to serve Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe, among others.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the MoU exchange between 3P Capital Advisers and Ardian, a leading private investment firm from France, for the exploration of investment opportunities in the private markets.

The private sector initiative can give Malaysians a wider access to alternative investments, Anwar said.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with Imerys, an industrial mineral processing company that has been operating in Malaysia for over 25 years, Anwar said the company expressed its commitment to expand operations and support the development of a high-value, environmentally-friendly manufacturing sector in the country.

In addition, Anwar held a meeting with the management of Arkema, a global leader in specialty chemicals, which is evaluating potential new investments in Malaysia.

According to him, the company can potentially create more high-skilled jobs, expedite technology transfer, and enhance Malaysia’s position as a major bioeconomy hub in the Asian region.

Anwar is leading a Malaysian delegation to the French capital in conjunction with a two-day official visit to the country. — Bernama