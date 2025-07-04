KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) has handed over the closed-circuit camera (CCTV) footage to police to facilitate the investigation into the incident in which a foreigner, apparently a victim of an assault, was found injured and bleeding in the hospital’s multi-storey car park last Sunday.

The Ministry of Health (MoH), in a statement today, quoted HKL director Datuk Dr Harikrishna K.R. Nair as saying that the incident occurred at around 4.30pm and a report was lodged at Dang Wangi Police station on the same day.

“Following that, the victim was given immediate treatment at the HKL Emergency and Trauma Department. This case is still under investigation by police, and HKL will not issue a statement that could interfere with the ongoing inquiry,” said Dr Harikrishna.

A 41-second video went viral earlier this week showing a foreign man standing next to a car with a head wound in the HKL multi-storey car park. The man then collapsed before paramedics rushed to his aid.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said an initial examination found the victim also suffered a fractured right rib, but no skull fracture.

Sulizmie said the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injury with a weapon, and members of the public with information are asked to contact Inspector Pang Wei Keong at 013-2082391 or DSP Rosdi M Husin at 013-3920694. — Bernama