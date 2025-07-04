KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his hope to his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney to reconsider visa exemptions for Malaysians.

Malaysian citizens will need a visa for a trip to Canada, as a tourist, to study or to work.

“This is in line with the treatment given to other Commonwealth countries to strengthen people-to-people ties and expand multilateral exchanges,” he said in a post on X today.

Anwar, who is currently on an official visit to Paris, contacted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to congratulate him on the Liberal Party’s victory in the recent Canadian election.

Canada visa fees for Malaysian citizens include a fee to the Canadian government, a biometric fee and additional fees for support or service from VFS Global, the designated third-party administrator for Canada visas in Malaysia. — Bernama