CYBERJAYA, July 3 — The investigation into the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on April 1 was carried out independently and transparently without interference from the Selangor state government, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He clarified that the state government had no direct involvement in the investigation and only participated as one of 212 witnesses in the probe.

Amirudin said the current focus is for the Special Committee that was set up to review the report on the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire and propose recommendations to the state government.

“In reality, the investigation was conducted freely without any state government interference. So, if a party questions the process, it doesn’t necessarily mean the report is inaccurate,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after launching the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Draft Local Plan of the Sepang Municipal Council, Selangor 2035 (Replacement), here today.

Amirudin said the full report of the gas pipeline fire investigation will be made available for public scrutiny once clearance is obtained from the responsible authorities.

“I will make the investigation report public after receiving authorisation, and then anyone can examine it and identify who was responsible — the report contains indications or explanations of that.

“We shouldn’t assume there’s been interference in every matter. Such perceptions must be supported with clear and scientific proof,” he said.

He added that full authority had been given to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to carry out the investigation, including interviewing witnesses such as the developer, security guards, and excavator operators.

“(At present), police investigations have not found any evidence of negligence or foul play,” he said.

Previously, Amirudin had announced that Selangor would form a Special Committee to examine the report on the gas pipeline fire and draft long-term preventive measures, including new regulations, to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Yesterday, the Kuala Sungai Baru Village Residents’ Welfare Association (KKSB) expressed dissatisfaction over the “No Further Action” (NFA) classification of the Putra Heights gas explosion incident and called for a review of the investigation.

Police had classified the incident as NFA after criminal investigations found no elements of negligence or sabotage.

The fire destroyed 81 homes with over 40 per cent structural damage, left 81 partially damaged, and affected 57 houses without burning them. Another 218 homes, including those in Kampung Tengah, Puchong, were unaffected. — Bernama