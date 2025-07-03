SEPANG, July 3 — The remand order against three suspects linked to the murder of a private university student in Cyberjaya has been extended for another seven days.

Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani allowed the extension of the remand against the suspects, comprising a man and two women, until this Thursday.

The earlier remand order, which was issued on June 27, expired today.

According to police, the three suspects were known to the victim, who was found dead in her condominium unit by a friend at about 10 am on June 24.

She was staying in the room with five other students, but her housemates had reportedly returned to their hometowns for the holidays on June 21. — Bernama