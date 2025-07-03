KUANTAN, July 3 — An unexploded 250kg old aerial bomb, commonly used in World War Two, was uncovered at a housing project site in Bukit Goh here yesterday.

Kuantan district acting police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the bomb was found by a housing contractor at about 2.50pm before a police team rushed to the location to conduct security control and investigation.

He said that after a risk assessment was made by the Bomb Disposal Unit from the Kuantan district police headquarters and the Pahang police contingent headquarters, the bomb disposal action was carried out using the “low order” method.

“The relevant method was implemented to reduce the impact of tremors on nearby residences estimated to be located about 200 metres from the bomb site and disposal was successfully carried out safely at 10 am,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Adli advised the public not to handle any suspicious objects found, but instead to immediately contact the nearest police station for further action. — Bernama