KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — A shop assistant was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a buffalo that suddenly crossed the road at Kilometre 41.5 of the Port Dickson–Lubuk China road early this morning.

In a statement, Port Dickson District Police Chief Superintendent Maslan Udin said the incident occurred at about 2.15am and involved a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle ridden by a 22-year-old man who was travelling from Pekan Linggi towards Permatang Pasir, Linggi.

“Preliminary investigations found that the buffalo had entered the road suddenly before the collision occurred,” he said.

The animal reportedly fled into a nearby oil palm plantation after the crash.

“The victim sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Maslan added in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.