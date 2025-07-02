KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Surau Madani at the southbound Seremban Rest and Service Area (R&R) has been granted approval to hold Friday prayers, following a decision by the Negeri Sembilan Fatwa Committee.

The approval falls under Section 47 of the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Administration Enactment.

Negeri Sembilan Mufti, Associate Professor Datuk Faudzinaim Badaruddin told Kosmo! the main reason for the approval was the considerable distance to the nearest mosque, which posed challenges for workers in the area.

“Sometimes, they can’t make it to the nearest mosque because it’s too far.

“We saw a genuine need and request for permission to hold Friday prayers here so workers would not miss their religious obligation,” he reportedly said during a speech at the surau today.

He also urged members of the public who live near or are passing through the southbound R&R to take the opportunity to perform Friday prayers at Surau Madani.

The surau is the first at any R&R in the country to receive such approval.

The first Friday prayer is scheduled to be held on July 4.