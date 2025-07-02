KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Police have identified the suspects involved in the shooting incident at a restaurant along Jalan Tun Sambanthan in Brickfields on June 13.

According to Kosmo!, Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said investigations showed that all suspects are attempting to flee, but efforts to track them down remain ongoing.

“The investigation is still underway.

“We’ve received a lot of information, including indications that the suspects are trying to escape.

“We’ve more or less identified them,” he told a press conference after officiating the 2025 Inspirasi Remaja Madani Intellectual Seminar at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters today.

He said the motive behind the shooting appeared to involve gangland elements, including turf disputes and revenge linked to drug-related activities.

Mohamed Usuf added that a bullet casing found at the scene had been sent to the Chemistry Department for testing.

“The casing has already been sent for analysis, but we have yet to receive the results,” he said.

He also clarified that the firearm used in the incident is believed to be different from the one involved in a separate shooting at a shopping centre along Jalan Loke Yew in Cheras on June 17.

To date, statements have been recorded from 20 individuals to assist in the investigation.

In the 10.26pm incident, the victim and six friends were at the restaurant when an armed individual fired multiple shots at them.