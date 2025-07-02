PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has launched ‘Ops Kesan 4’ to monitor and prevent profiteering activities following the expanded scope of the Sales and Service Tax (SST), said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the operation is part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure that traders do not exploit the situation by raising prices unreasonably.

“The KPDN minister (Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali) announced yesterday the implementation of ‘Ops Kesan 4’, which among other things, aims to prevent profiteering following the SST expansion,” Fahmi said during the ministry’s weekly press conference today.

He urged the public to take note of the KPDN hotline and to lodge complaints if they come across any businesses charging unreasonable prices.

Fahmi added that KPDN would promptly identify and take appropriate action against any businesses found guilty of such practices.

Yesterday, Fahmi said he believed the new electricity tariffs would not lead to price increases.

He also reiterated that some 23.6 million consumers are expected to benefit from lower electricity bills, with the revised tariffs taking effect yesterday.

He said the new base tariff is 19 per cent lower than previously anticipated.

“For those using less than 1,000 kWh a month, their bills are likely to remain unchanged or may even be lower,” he said.

He added that the most notable change under the new structure is the revised peak hours, now set from 2pm to 10pm starting yesterday.