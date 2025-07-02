KOTA KINABALU, July 2 — A police report has been lodged against businessman Datuk Albert Tei over allegedly malicious and defamatory statements implicating Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor while facing legal proceedings.

Special Officer to the Chief Minister, Mazlan Joehari Manan, filed the report at the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters over Tei’s remarks made at the Kota Kinabalu High Court compound on Monday which he said were false, malicious and defamatory.

“Tei has openly alleged and issued a warning or reminder to the public that should anything happen to him — including kidnapping, murder, or disappearance — the chief minister of Sabah and nine other individuals should be held responsible.

“This allegation constitutes a serious criminal accusation and is seditious in nature against the chief minister,” said Mazlan.

He added that the remarks also implied that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the National Registration Department (JPN) were guilty of selective investigation and prosecution.

“Given that the case involving Albert and two state assemblymen is already before the court for trial, Albert should not have made public statements via press conference that convey negative perceptions, false and defamatory claims, or that cast other parties — including the chief minister, MACC and JPN — in a bad light.

“Both directly and indirectly, Albert has also committed contempt of court (sub judice) by attempting to create a trial by media,” he said.

The police report was filed to prompt legal action in response to Tei’s conduct.

On Monday, Tei, Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof @ Josree Yacob, and Tanjung Batu assemblyman Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to corruption charges involving mineral mining licences in the state in 2023.

Dr Yusof was charged with receiving RM200,000 in cash, while Andi was accused of receiving RM150,000 in March and May 2023, respectively. Tei was charged with offering the bribes.

Tei questioned why only two assemblymen had been charged in the eight months since the MACC began investigating a series of released videos, despite him having “given stronger evidence” against seven others.

“They caught the small fry, but the sharks are still roaming around,” he told reporters outside the courthouse.

He further said that if anything bad were to happen to him or if he went missing, the 10 individuals would be to blame.