KUCHING, July 2 — Sarawak government intends to offer scholarships to Sarawakians interested in a security career to further their studies at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He was cited as saying by Sarawak Public Communications (Ukas) that this move is one of the human capital development initiatives for Sarawak.

“These students will be sent abroad so that they can be exposed to international-class security systems.

“This is not to establish our own military force, but rather we want to produce talent and expertise that can serve in various agencies including the police, military and UKPS (Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit),” he said during the UPKS 8th anniversary dinner at a leading hotel here last night.

Abang Johari also emphasised that although security aspects are the jurisdiction of the federal government, the Sarawak government still plays a proactive role in strengthening the security of the people and state assets.

“We are not taking over the security jurisdiction, but we are helping the people to have more comprehensive security. Coordination between state and federal security agencies is very important,” he said.

According to him, the Sarawak government is committed to empowering local youth to join the fields of security, enforcement and high-impact technology in order to support the state’s development towards achieving advanced status.

He said the development of a modern and competitive state requires the support of highly skilled, disciplined human resources who have mastered knowledge in cutting-edge technology.

“We need to train our own workforce. If we want to move forward, the younger generation must be exposed to modern security theories and disciplines,” he added.

Also held concurrently with the anniversary dinner was the launch of Sarawak Command Net (SCNet), which Abang Johari said is a strategic step in strengthening the state security system and increasing the effectiveness of tactical communication between UKPS and other security agencies.

“SCNet technology will enhance coordination and operational effectiveness between UKPS and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysian Customs Department and other security agencies,” he added.

Also present at the event were State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Seri John Sikie Tayai, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and UPKS director Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung. — The Borneo Post