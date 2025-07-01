PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and President of Court of Appeal Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim today both received accolades and appreciation from the Malaysian Bar and lawyers ahead of their retirement on July 2 and July 3 respectively.

Four lawyers took turns over about 19 minutes standing up at the end of a court case at the Federal Court here, to express gratitude to both Tengku Maimun and Abang Iskandar in an impromptu send-off.

Malaysian Bar vice-president Anand Raj, who was present for a court case here, spoke on behalf of the Malaysian Bar in both marking the end of the tenure of the two top judges and also celebrating their legacy.

Anand said the Malaysian Bar wished to express its profound gratitude for Tengku Maimun’s visionary leadership and her exceptional service, noting that she was the first woman to be Malaysia’s chief justice and also noting her multiple contributions to the judiciary.

“As Yang Amat Arif steps down, you will leave behind a judiciary that is more accessible, efficient and technologically advanced than before, and more importantly you leave behind a principled leadership that has enhanced confidence in our judicial system,” he said when addressing a five-judge Federal Court panel that was chaired by Tengku Maimun and also included Abang Iskandar.

Anand said the Malaysian Bar was thanking both the CJ and the PCA because of the integrity in which court proceedings were carried out, and not because of the outcome of cases.

Anand noted that Abang Iskandar was the first judge from Sabah and Sarawak to ever hold the PCA post, which is the second highest position in the judiciary.

“The Malaysian Bar wishes to record its gratitude towards Yang Amat Arif and on behalf of the Bar and the entire legal community, we thank you for your 42 years of your exemplary leadership. You have served with honour, led with wisdom, and have inspired with your integrity.,” he said.

“To both CJ and PCA, we wish you all the best and happy birthday,” he concluded in his eight-minute speech.

Earlier, lawyer Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar, expressed appreciation towards the two top judges.

Gurdial said that under Tengku Maimun’s leadership as CJ, the judiciary’s credibility has been restored and reached a level on par with the best judiciary in the Commonwealth and has wiped away the lowest point marked by the 1988 judicial crisis.

Gurdial alluded to recent calls for extensions of the CJ’s tenure, and said such calls are not an attempt to “politicise” the issue but was due to reasons such as her judgments which he described as on par with the best in the Commonwealth.

“In particular also I think your vigorous defence of the independence of the judiciary which has been profiled most significantly in the last few months, I think must be accorded a place of great appreciation by members of the Bar,” he said.

Lawyer Lim Wei Jiet said he believed young lawyers, law students and civil society members are “deeply inspired” by both Tengku Maimun and Abang Iskandar.

“Your fidelity to the Federal Constitution, rule of law, judicial independence and separation of powers have certainly created a renaissance of sorts for the state of law in Malaysia,” he said, adding that he wishes both of them a fulfilling and happy retirement. This was greeted with some claps from the public gallery.

Lawyer Raja Eileen Soraya Raja Aman, who was present in court for other cases, stood up to say: “Please leave your offices with your heads held high because you have certainly allowed us to hold our heads high.”

Following the speeches, Tengku Maimun then spoke on behalf of herself and Abang Iskandar: “I wish to thank each and every one of you who have expressed your kind words, the Bar Council who has always stood behind us, we appreciate your support.

“All the support given by everyone of you in the times of challenges we face, when the judiciary is under attack. We can say we have been defended by the Bar and several other bodies and individuals. For that, I’m grateful. Thank you for all the kind wishes. We wish all members of the Bar all the best, may you succeed in all your endeavours. Thank you, court is adjourned.”

Today is the last day of work for Tengku Maimun, while Abang Iskandar’s last day at work is tomorrow.