KOTA KINABALU, July 1 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, one of the latest figures linked to an alleged mining scandal, has claimed that videos implicating him are the work of “hidden hands” seeking to weaken and destabilise the local ruling coalition.

The Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president denied any wrongdoing and questioned the timing and motives behind the scandal, which has led to charges against two state assemblymen over corruption involving mining licences.

“We see that there is a hidden hand moving around and planning all this behind the scenes,” he said.

When asked whether he knew who was behind the videos or who had taken them, Kitingan said he did not know.

“Your guess is as good as mine. Those who have interest in destroying the government and taking over. This is not new. It has been happening for 10 years. The same game is being played. I am no longer surprised,” he said.

The Keningau MP and Tambunan assemblyman described the scandal as a form of targeted political entrapment, noting that the videos have been released in waves, possibly as punishment “when we don’t bow to them or whatever”.

“I have no idea who took the footage, but it all looks pre-planned to take us down. It’s like an entrapment,” he said.

He said the party would lodge a police report and consider its next steps.

Asked whether he knew Albert Tei, the businessman at the centre of the scandal who was charged in court yesterday for offering bribes to two assemblymen, Kitingan admitted to meeting Tei around the time the video was taken.

“We have met before. That’s how we came to know him — when he was going around meeting businessmen. Based on the date of the meeting, I think it coincided with a parliamentary pre-council in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Kitingan said he had previously met with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during the initial round of investigations, but has not heard from them since new videos surfaced late last Saturday.

“We went to the MACC office and gave an explanation already. After that, we never heard from them. So we assumed it had nothing to do with us — until suddenly this came out. We were shocked,” he said.

On Sunday, Kitingan denied claims that he received RM1.78 million linked to the Sabah mining scandal, adding that his party had never applied for any mining licence nor been involved in mining activities.

He said the allegations — published by a news portal quoting an unnamed source — were baseless and politically motivated by his critics.

The video series has so far implicated some 15 state assemblymen, including high-level Cabinet ministers and a State Assembly speaker.

He maintained that his party would not be pressured into making political decisions based on public speculation.

“If anything, it has strengthened our political strategy,” he said.