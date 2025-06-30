KUALA LANGAT, June 30 — The expansion of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) will not have a significant impact on parents who send their children to private nurseries, kindergartens or preschools, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said this was because the service tax would only apply to operators imposing annual tuition fees exceeding RM60,000 per student.

“The public need not worry, as it is understood that most private institutions currently do not charge fees that reach the RM60,000 threshold per year,” she told reporters after the Anjung Sinar 2025 Programme appreciation ceremony here yesterday.

Nancy also reminded entrepreneurs not to capitalise on efforts to strengthen the country’s fiscal position and broaden the tax base in ways that would burden parents.

“We hope they (business operators) will act honestly to help parents so that they are able to work. Operators must also remember that people need their services, so do not charge excessively,” she said.

The six per cent service tax, which will be imposed from July 1 on educational services including private preschools and schools, will not apply to Malaysian citizens with disabilities.

At today’s programme, Nancy presented awards to five outstanding icons of the Anjung Sinar Programme by Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN), representing the education, leadership, community, career and volunteer categories.

The icons were selected based on their achievements and significant contributions over the three years they were mentored and guided through the comprehensive approach offered under the Anjung Sinar Programme, which began in 2023. — Bernama