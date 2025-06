SHAH ALAM, June 30 — The Putra Heights gas pipe explosion was caused by soil subsidence that happened over 25 years since it was laid in 2000, resulting in the pipe shifting by 15.9cm.

The matter was revealed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Saari here.

“The impact from the subsidence caused the pipe to move by 15.9cm and this was found after analysing samples from the pipe that showed signs of fatigue and stress lines on the structure,” he said in a statement.

